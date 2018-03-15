Leo Varadkar says he intervened on behalf of Donald Trump over Doonbeg wind farm

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has revealed he intervened over plans to build a wind farm in Co Clare after a request from Donald Trump.

Speaking during the Speaker's Lunch at Capitol Hill as part of the St Patrick's Day celebrations, Mr Varadkar recounted a story when he was tourism minister on a trip to London.

Mr Varadkar said he got a call from Mr Trump, asking about proposals to build a wind farm near Doonbeg, where Mr Trump owns a golf resort.

The Taoiseach told the US president, Vice President Mike Pence and other US government leaders he thought it was a "pisstake".

Mr Varadkar said he did what he could.

"We actually had been in contact before - before the president became president and before I became Taoiseach - and it happened three or four years ago when I was Minister for Tourism.

"My assistant John Carroll said that there's a call, Donald Trump wants to speak to you.

"And I just thought this can't be the case - this has to be a pisstake by one of my staff members.

"Surely a businessman like Donald Trump would write a letter first and we'd organise a meeting - but as we all know President Trump doesn't work like that.

"He's a very, very direct man (and) likes to get things done.

"So at the other end of the phone was Donald Trump, saying to me that he'd bought this resort in Ireland in Co Clare - this beautiful golf resort called Doonbeg - but there was a problem nearby, somebody was trying to build a wind farm and that of course could have a real impact on tourism and the beauty of the landscape.

"So I endeavoured to do what I could about it, and I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission - and subsequently the planning permission was declined - thus the landscape being preserved.

"And the president has very kindly given me credit for that - although I do think it probably would have been refused anyway.

"But I'm very happy to take credit for it if the president is going to offer it to me".

"Extraordinary"

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin TD has expressed concern at the recounted incident.

He said: "The reports from Washington today that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made political representations essentially on behalf of the business interests of President Trump are extraordinary.

"The Taoiseach needs to make clear immediately the nature of these representations and if President Trump or a member of his family asked the Taoiseach to make them on his behalf.

"It would not be unusual for the Taoiseach of the day to make queries or representations on behalf of another nation when it comes to government business but planning matters surrounding Doonbeg are clearly a private business matter for President Trump.

"There are particularly sensitivities for obvious reasons around politicians making representations to planning authorities and for good reason too.

"For the Taoiseach to be seen to meddle and intervene on planning processes at Doonbeg is entirely inappropriate."

Additional reporting: Sean Defoe in Washington DC