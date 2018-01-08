Lana Del Rey says she is being sued by Radiohead for allegedly copying 'Creep'

The American singer says the band "want 100% of the publishing" for her song 'Get Free'

Lana Del Rey has said that Radiohead are suing her for allegedly copying parts of the band's 1992 hit song Creep.

The copyright claim is said to relate to Get Free, from her Lust For Life album.

The American singer tweeted on Sunday: "It's true about the lawsuit.

"Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100."

Radiohead themselves faced legal action over Creep's resemblance to The Hollies' song The Air That I Breathe.

Radiohead ultimately agreed to credit The Air That I Breathe's writers in the notes to their Pablo Honey album and reportedly gave them a cut of the royalties.

A Consequence of Sound video posted on YouTube compares the Lana Del Rey and Radiohead songs:


