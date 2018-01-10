Kildare Village granted permission for major extension

More than 6,000 square metres of floor area will be added to the outlet

Business & Tech
Kildare Village granted permission for major extension

Part of the Kildare Outlet Village is seen in December 2016 | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Planning permission has been granted for a new extension to the Kildare Village shopping outlet.

It will see the development of 2.47 hectares which will mean an extension of 6,212 square metres of floor area to the development.

The addition will be one and two-storey buildings directly adjoining the existing complex.

This will be made up of a number of restaurant/café units, several retail outlet units as well as public toilets and ATMs.

To facilitate the changes, three existing outlet units and one restaurant/café unit will be demolished.

Kildare County Council has also given the go-ahead to add an extra 460 car parking spaces over two levels.

Kildare Village is home to more than 95 shops of Irish and international fashion and lifestyle brands.

The outdoor shopping centre opened back in 2007.


4 Related articles
Gucci Ireland back in black thanks to tourism

Gucci Ireland back in black thanks to tourism

Grafton Street is the 13th most expensive retail location in the world

Grafton Street is the 13th most expensive retail location in the world

British firm takes control of Dundrum Town Centre

British firm takes control of Dundrum Town Centre

Tourism Ireland heading to China

Tourism Ireland heading to China