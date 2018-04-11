Keogh's Crisps flying high with Emirates deal

Irish crisp-maker Keogh's has secured a major contract with airline Emirates.

It will see an estimated one million bags being served onboard the Dubai-based carrier annually.

The Irish brand will be available to First Class passengers only, and was selected by the Emirates Group following a blind tasting of 15 different brands.

They will be served onboard Emirates flights as an accompaniment to drinks.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Marketplace International, Bord Bia’s annual food buyer event in Dublin.

Keogh’s Crisp flavours selected by the Emirates Group include Irish Mature Cheddar, Shamrock and Sour Cream and Lightly Salted.

It will also offer seasonal variations such as Roast Turkey and Stuffing for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A selection of Keogh's crisps | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Tom Keogh, managing director of Keogh’s Crisps, said: "We have designed an innovative new 25g pack in the popular lightly salted flavour for First Class passengers to accompany their drinks.

"Quality and consistency is what first class demands, so we are delighted that our crisps will be flying premium all over the world."

Enda Corneille, country manager for Emirates in Ireland, added: "Keogh’s joins other fantastic Irish products onboard selected flights including Gahan meats, Killowen Yogurts, Jameson Whiskey, Bailey’s and VOYA beauty products.

"Emirates is very particular about the origin and quality of the food served on board and caters to the palates and preferences of its passengers."

Emirates launched its inaugural flight between Dublin and Dubai in January 2012.

In 2017, Keogh's secured 8% of the overall Irish crisp market.

It says it expects exports to "grow substantially" with the announcement of the Emirates deal.

It adds that its 400-acre farm will be increasing potato production to meet its current three-year expansion plan, which aims to increase productivity by 50%.