A young man continues to be questioned this afternoon in relation to an assault in South Dublin on Saturday.

The male, who's described as juvenile, was arrested this morning.

He is currently being detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

The victim of the attack remains in St Vincent's Hospital.

The female in her 20s suffered apparent stab wounds to her neck and arm on Queen's Road in the Dun Laoghaire area on Saturday afternoon.