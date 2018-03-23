Ireland's richest entertainers revealed

Ireland's richest entertainers have a combined wealth of almost €2.7bn.

That is according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, which has U2 at the top with a worth of €647m.

While some of the well-known names on the list remained static in their wealth, others have seen changes in the past year.

'One Direction' singer Niall Horan has moved up the wealth chart, while Bob Geldof has slipped down.

At 24, Horan is the youngest person in this year’s Rich List, with a €8m gain to stand at €52m, while Bob Geldof sees a €7m fall in his wealth to €42m.

Horan is also the only person under 40 on the Entertainment Rich List.

His second concert world tour ‘The Flicker World Tour’ kicked off a fortnight ago in Killarney’s INEC.

Dublin-born Geldof (66) was the lead singer with The Boomtown Rats but is best known as the driving force behind Live Aid in 1985.

His main company Bcraft showed a €5.2m drop in assets in the past year.

Source: The Sunday Times

The 2018 Sunday Times Irish Rich List which will be published this weekend in a dedicated 32-page supplement.

It surveys the wealth of the 300 richest individuals and families on the island of Ireland in a variety of areas including entertainment, sport, business, technology and construction.

Also featuring on the list are Graham Norton, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Flatley, and Liam Neeson.



U2 have become rich through extensive touring and €3m annual income from their back catalogue, merchandising and airplay.

Their 14th studio album, 'Songs of Experience' peaked at number five in the UK album charts as well as topping the Billboard chart in the US.

The €2m increase in their overall wealth helped them finish ahead of husband and wife Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, who have a combined fortune of €443m.

US-based Burnett (57) is president of MGM Television and devised ‘The Apprentice’ ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Voice’ - while his Derry-born wife, Roma Downey (57), is chief content officer of the faith and family division of MGM Television.

The couple made their fortune from a successful production company, in which MGM took a 55% stake in 2015 for US$364m (€294m), with the couple exchanging their remaining holding for 1.3 million MGM shares - currently worth €107m.

The wealthiest Irish actor is Liam Neeson, who remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

Actor Liam Neeson arrives at the Golden Camera Awards Ceremony in Hamburg, Germany | Image: Georg Wendt/DPA/PA Images

Most recently the star of 'The Commuter', which has grossed US$108m (€87m) to date worldwide, Neeson’s movies have earned more than US$6.9bn (€5.59bn) at the box office overall.

Colm Murphy, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, says: "Forty two years on from their formation, U2 continue to carry everything before them, chalking up new records in the past year as a result of both their sheer longevity and their sustained brilliance.

"The parents of many of their fans today were children themselves when the band started out.

"Equally long-lived and enduringly popular are the band of Irish actors, who feature once more in The Sunday Times Irish Entertainment Rich List.

"Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Farrell are among the most bankable stars in the industry, reflected by their combined worth of more than €280m."