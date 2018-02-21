Inquest under way into deaths of three Irish people killed in Tunisia terror attack

The inquest is under way into the deaths of three Irish people who were killed in the 2015 Tunisia terror attack.

The husband of one of the victims says he thought he was going to die when he heard gunfire break out at a hotel complex in Sousse.

Martina & Larry Hayes from Athlone and Lorna Carty from Meath were among 38 people killed when a lone gunman opened fire at this tourist complex.

Martina & Larry had gone there to celebrate a wedding anniversary, while Lorna had gone with her husband Declan who was recovering from a heart attack.

It was the last day of their holiday, the Coroner’s Court heard, and Lorna had gone down to the beach while Declan was still in bed in the Imperial Marhaba hotel.

Lorna Carty. Image: Facebook / RollingNews.ie

He described hearing what sounded like fireworks going off but soon realised it was gunfire.

Declan looked out of his window and saw people screeching and running and he tried to ring his wife but couldn’t get through.

A staff member woul not let him get into the lift to go downstairs, so Declan and around eight people went into his hotel room for safety.

Declan said: ‘I didn’t know if there was one gunman or ten. I thought I was going to die’.

When the gunfire stopped, he left the hotel and went outside where he saw bodies covered with towels.

He found his wife body on a sunbed with a gunshot wound to her chest.