Inquest into Tunisia terror attack returns verdict of unlawful killing

The jurors in the inquest into the death of three Irish people in the Tunisia terror attack have returned a verdict of unlawful killings.

They have recommended that the Department of Foreign Affairs promote its app more, so people are aware of the risks when they travel.

The inquest which got underway this morning has heard about the panic and chaos at the Imperial Marhaba Hotel on the day of this terrorist attack in June 2015.

Lorna Carty. Image: Facebook / RollingNews.ie

A 23-year-old Tunisian student – described as a member of Islamic State – pulled out a Kalashnikov assault rifle from under a parasol and started shooting at tourists at the hotel complex.

People barricaded themselves into hotel rooms and offices to try and escape his 20 minute rampage.

Martina and Larry Hayes

Among the victims were Martina and Larry Hayes from Athlone and Lorna Carty from Meath.

All three victims were in their 50s and had been enjoying the last day of their holidays on the beach before they were shot dead.

The jurors returned a verdict of unlawful killings.