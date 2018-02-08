#HomeToVote campaign wants to get voters back for 8th amendment referendum

It is estimated that over 40,000 people abroad are eligible to vote

News
#HomeToVote campaign wants to get voters back for 8th amendment referendum

Image: hometovote.com

A new campaign has been launched, aimed at getting Irish people abroad home to vote.

The London-Irish Abortion Rights Campaign has set up a new website, which lets people see if they are eligible to vote.

The landing page page offers them two options: 'I live in Ireland' or 'I live abroad'.

It also links to the electoral register, to let people to see if they are registered to vote.

For those not on the register, the deadline to be added is February 15th.

More than 30,000 Irish emigrated between April 2016 and 2017, according to official statistics.

While the group estimates that more than 40,000 Irish living abroad are eligible to vote in the referendum.

It says: "Our aim is to bring people in London together to campaign repeal of the 8th Amendment from the Irish Constitution and for the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

"We are a London-based branch of Abortion Rights Campaign and a member of the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

"We believe in free, safe, legal abortion.

"We are a grassroots campaign which uses fundraising, policy and advocacy, direct action, partnerships, media and communications."

People are taking to Twitter to talk about the campaign: 

The Cabinet has given approval for a referendum on the 8th amendment at the end of May - but an exact date has yet to be set.

A 'Home to Vote' campaign for the marriage equality referendum saw thousands of people return home to cast their vote at the ballot box.

The phrase even has pride of place at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with a mural  paying homage to the campaign.


4 Related articles
HSE chief warns staff against using their positions to campaign on abortion

HSE chief warns staff against using their positions to campaign on abortion

Marie Stopes deny claim they are moving to provide services in Dublin

Marie Stopes deny claim they are moving to provide services in Dublin

Heather Humphreys: I will support repeal of the 8th amendment

Heather Humphreys: I will support repeal of the 8th amendment

Save the 8th group launches national billboard campaign

Save the 8th group launches national billboard campaign