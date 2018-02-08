HomeToVote campaign wants to get voters back for 8th amendment referendum

A new campaign has been launched, aimed at getting Irish people abroad home to vote.

The London-Irish Abortion Rights Campaign has set up a new website, which lets people see if they are eligible to vote.

The landing page page offers them two options: 'I live in Ireland' or 'I live abroad'.

It also links to the electoral register, to let people to see if they are registered to vote.

For those not on the register, the deadline to be added is February 15th.

More than 30,000 Irish emigrated between April 2016 and 2017, according to official statistics.

While the group estimates that more than 40,000 Irish living abroad are eligible to vote in the referendum.

It says: "Our aim is to bring people in London together to campaign repeal of the 8th Amendment from the Irish Constitution and for the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

"We are a London-based branch of Abortion Rights Campaign and a member of the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

"We believe in free, safe, legal abortion.

"We are a grassroots campaign which uses fundraising, policy and advocacy, direct action, partnerships, media and communications."

People are taking to Twitter to talk about the campaign:

In Dublin, on 22 May 2015, I sat in work barely keeping it together, watching 1,000s of my fellow citizens rush to Ireland from across the globe to stand up for my rights. Now I'm abroad, I'll be returning the favour. #hometovote #Repealthe8th #trustwomen https://t.co/2eqZ8RBv0v — Ewan Kelly (@ewanprime) February 8, 2018

I'm coming #HometoVote, wont be repealing, i'll be voting the other way but i still think this is a great idea ! — gregor (@GregorLib) February 8, 2018

In the spirit of #100years of (partial) women's suffrage, I urge my fellow Irish citizens at home and abroad to stand up for #HumanRights of women&girls & #repealthe8th this summer. Step one: #checktheregister to make sure you can use your vote to make a difference #HometoVote — Kathryn Jane Walker (@Katie_Talker) February 8, 2018

Unfortunately I've lost my right to vote in Ireland but if you've left in the last 18 months please please go #hometovote Lets #repealthe8th !!! https://t.co/9qthzF17JW — LRN_A (@lorna_a_kelly) February 8, 2018

The Cabinet has given approval for a referendum on the 8th amendment at the end of May - but an exact date has yet to be set.

A 'Home to Vote' campaign for the marriage equality referendum saw thousands of people return home to cast their vote at the ballot box.

The phrase even has pride of place at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with a mural paying homage to the campaign.