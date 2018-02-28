Met Éireann issues Status Red warning following heavy snowfall overnight

Met Éireann has issued a Status Red snow-ice alert for much of the country.

The forecaster issued its highest warning level after up to 10cm of snow fell in places.

It was extremely cold overnight, with heavy snow falling in parts of the east, south and the midlands.

The forecaster has said the snow showers will continue throughout the day and into tonight with up to 25cm of snow expected.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning is in place nationwide.

The arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow is set to bring more heavy snowfall and gale force winds.

Severe Weather Warning issued for Snow/Ice

Status: RED

Location: Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Valid: Wed 5am to Thurs 12pm

Warning updates will be issued in due course

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the country is prepared for the storm to come:

“I want to assure the Irish people that while we are hoping for the best, we are of course preparing for the worst and we will be ready for whatever the weather brings,” he said.

“I would ask people to look after their neighbours, especially those who are isolated or living alone; to look after the elderly; to look after each other.”

All schools in the affected areas are likely to close today as a result of the red weather alert.

Transport

Iarnród Éireann has tweeted to say that all trains are operating as normal.

Bus Éireann has said that services in the east are being "seriously affected" by the weather with further updates to come throughout the day:

Dublin Bus is warning of significant disruption with most routes operating a limited schedule today.

In Dublin both red and green Luas lines are operating a "significantly reduced service."

Irish Rail says DARTs are running as normal.

Airport

The departures road to Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport has been closed.

Crews working to clear the runways have suspended their operations due to the heavy snow falls.

The DAA is advising passengers to contact their airlines for the latest flight information.

Heating

People are being urged to make sure their homes are heated safely during the cold weather.

The public is being reminded to ensure proper ventilation and keep an eye on open fires.

Marguerite Cotter from Phonewatch has some advice for doing it safely:

"Make sure you use the fire guard," she said.

"Don't leave the fire overly flaiming when you are going to bed; if you are using heaters, make sure you don't cover them.

"The vent is a big one; make sure you don't cover the vents when it is very cold.

"Then it is important to make sure your smoke and you carbon monoxide alarms are working well."

