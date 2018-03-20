Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton to receive Oslo Business for Peace Award

The founder of Glen Dimplex, Martin Naughton, has been named as a recipient of the 2018 Oslo Business for Peace Award.

He has been recognised for his efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability.

Mr Naughton was nominated for the award by Chambers Ireland, supported by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Dublin Chamber and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He is the first Irish honouree of the award - previous winners include Elon Musk and Richard Branson.

A formal ceremony will take place in Oslo City Hall on May 16th.

Business, as the #SDGs, needs to be seen as a whole. Congrats to the @Businessworthy #BfP Award honourees Lori Blaker, Edgar Montenegro & Martin Naughton! @Lise_Kingo of UN @globalcompact: «We can’t do business as usual anymore, we have to do business as unusual» pic.twitter.com/1LwrRrma90 — UNDP Oslo Gov Centre (@UNDPOGC) March 20, 2018

President Michael D Higgins has congratulated Mr Naughton on his award.

Presient Higgins said: "Martin Naughton’s role supporting business development across the island of Ireland, and his efforts to encourage the private sector to focus on its potential impact on peace building and environmental sustainability, are deserving of this global recognition.

"May I, along with Sabina, send my heartfelt congratulations to him, and to Ms. Lori Blaker and Mr. Edgar Montenegro, whose work has also been recognised today."

"Never underestimate the power of the individual"-@Lise_Kingo #Businessworthy initiatives like ones started by the 2018 Award honourees Lori Blaker, Edgar Montenegro & Martin Naughton all represent what can be accomplished when just one business leader commits to the challenge pic.twitter.com/m2eDBBP1sN — Business for Peace (@Businessworthy) March 20, 2018

Mr Naughton said: "I am honoured and humbled to have been recognised by Business for Peace for this award.

"Throughout my life in business as founder of Glen Dimplex Group, I have been fortunate to have been able to play my part in effecting positive societal change.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, I am reminded that we must continue to work to maintain peace on both sides of the Irish border.

"Similarly, we must redouble our efforts to tackle climate change and promote environmental sustainability."



Other 2018 winners are Lori Blaker, president and CEO of TTi Global and Edgar Montenegro, founder and CEO of Corpocampo.



The winners were selected by an independent committee of Nobel Laureates.

Mr Naughton has grown Glen Dimplex Group from seven employees in 1973 to becoming Ireland’s largest privately-owned manufacturing business - and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of domestic appliances.

During the turbulent years of the Northern Ireland conflict, he promoted and supported business on both sides of the border - including negotiating cross-border trade.

He also played a significant role in establishing a corporate department on renewable and low-carbon solutions for heating, cooling, and ventilation.