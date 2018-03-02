Gardaí warn public to remain off roads with many "impassable"

Local authorities are prioritising the reopening of national routes

Gardaí warn public to remain off roads with many &#34;impassable&#34;

Image: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have again urged motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys - with many roads remaining impassable.

Local authorities are prioritising the reopening of national routes and many smaller roads are treacherous for driving.

In a statement this morning, Gardaí said anyone who is forced to travel and becomes stuck should contact emergency services.

The National Emergency Coordination Group has withdrawn it's public safety advice for people to remain indoors - however the Status Red snow and ice warning remains in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway. 

The advice from the AA is not to travel while the warning remains in place.

The company's roadwatch service said the worst affected areas were Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Galway.

A number of cars have also been found abandoned due to poor road conditions in Tallaght.

Dublin City Council said its road crews worked throughout the night in the city gritting roads and using snowploughs to clear the drifts. 

However despite the efforts, the roads in many areas remain totally unsuitable for driving.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has said the M50 in Dublin is open after "crews worked through the night.

There have also been reports of people stranded in their cars overnight in Dublin.

Anyone who finds themselves stuck is advised to stay inside the vehicles with the engine turned on for heat and wait for help.

Seán O'Neill from Transport Infrastructure Ireland says road assistance will be purely for safety reasons.

"On our network ops, we have come across some cars stranded," he said. "We have taken them to the nearest hotel and just left them there."

"That is all we can do because we primarily need to keep the network open; we need to get their cars off the road."

Anyone left with no choice but to use their vehicle can read these top ten safety tips for driving in the snow form the RSA.

 


