Gardaí predict 'massive draw' on resources after Brexit

The Justice Minister will address the AGSI annual conference later

Gardaí predict &#39;massive draw&#39; on resources after Brexit

Senior Gardaí are warning that Brexit will be a 'massive draw' on their resources.

The Association of Garda Superintendents will hold its annual conference in Co Kildare later – with the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan due to address members later.

The senior ranking Gardaí will warn that more personnel will be needed to patrol the border counties after the UK leaves the EU.

They are also worried they are buckling under an ever-increasing workload – with investigations constantly becoming more complex - particularly in the area of cyber crime.

The superintendents also say the reporting requirements they face are onerous - as are the requirements of investigations of the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC).

The Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin will address the conference this evening as will Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.


