Gardaí to launch fresh appeal for information in Kerry Babies case

Gardaí are launching a fresh appeal for information into the death of a newborn baby in County Kerry in the 1980s.

The baby, named ‘John’ by authorities, was found dead on White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen in April 1984.

He had suffered multiple injuries.

Cold case detectives have been reviewing the file and have a new DNA profile from a blood sample taken at the time.

Irish Examiner journalist Catherine Shanahan has been following the story:

“Forensic science or technology has developed to the point now where they have been able to generate this full DNA profile,” she said.

“So I suppose, on foot of that, they have now gone back to the public.

“They are launching an appeal today, they are re-visiting the case and they are saying, ‘look, if anyone in the Abbeydorney area or the wider surrounds has any information that can help us solve this case’ – that is why it has reopened.”

A Tralee woman and her family confessed to his killing but later recanted.

His death was investigated by detectives who also probed the alleged killing of another infant.

It eventually led to a tribunal exposing the treatment of women in 1980s Ireland.

Local gardaí supported by the Serious Crime Review Team are now due to launch a review into baby John’s death.

This afternoon, a press conference will appeal for information from anyone who lived in or around Cahersiveen at that time.