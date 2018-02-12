Gardaí issue appeal over Dublin man who has been missing for nearly a week

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in finding a 51-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.

Paul O’Donnell has been missing from his home in Clontarf in Dublin since last Tuesday 6th February.

Mr O’Donnell is described as being 6 foot tall and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Paul's whereabouts is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800 or any Garda Station.

