France to ban 'buy one, get one free' offers following Nutella riots

France has announced it is to ban 'buy one, get one free' deals in supermarkets throughout the country.

It is seen as a reaction to the Nutella riots last week.

The move is part of a wider food and farming bill, presented to the cabinet there on Wednesday.

Reuters says it aims to raise regulated minimum food prices and limit bargain sales in France.



Luca Bertoletti is European affairs manager for the Consumer Choice Centre (CCC).

He said such a measure aims to help farmers and the agricultural sector in France - but will end up hurting consumers who rely on low prices.



"This is yet another instance of France putting its farmers’ interests above those of its own citizens.

"Outlawing 'buy one, get one free' may enrich farmers, but it harms ordinary consumers who take advantage of these lower prices to buy food for their families," he said.



"The problem of French agriculture can't be resolved by limiting consumer choice but rethinking and reforming the entire system agricultural policy of France.

"That means modernising agriculture and making it competitive in a globalised world.



"Regulated cartels, as history teaches us, in specific areas such as agriculture raise the prices of ordinary goods for everyone, when instead grocery stores could offer discounts and sell more products."



The CCC represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe.