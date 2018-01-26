WATCH: Nutella promotion turns violent in France

Cut-price Nutella in France has seen scenes of violence, with reports of police being called.

A promotion saw a jar of the hazelnut spread cut from €4.50 to €1.40 at Intermarche supermarkets.

But things started to get out of hand when people began fighting and pushing one another.

Staff at one branch described it as 'like an orgy'.

One customer told French media that the customers were "like animals" and that a woman had her hair pulled.

Video posted online showed people stuffing large bags with the jars as they knocked over stands of other products.

In northern France, The Local newspaper reported police were called when customers resorted to fisticuffs.

Nutella was created by Pietro Ferrero, a pastry maker from Italy, in May 1946.

The Ferrero Group employs more than 34,000 people across 53 countries and has 20 production plants around the world.

Its products sold in more than 160 countries.

Ferrero also opened its first owned and operated restaurant, the Nutella Cafe, in Chicago last year.