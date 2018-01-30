Former 'Glee' star found dead in Los Angeles

A former star of the American TV series Glee has reportedly died in Los Angeles.

Mark Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child abuse images.

The actor’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, confirmed his death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

He did not outline the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December 2017 to the possession of 50,000 child abuse images.

He had previously agreed a plea deal that would have carried a sentence of four to seven years in prison.

The deal outlined the horrific nature of some of the images.

He was due to be sentenced on March 7th.

The performer rose to fame after playing Noah "Puck" Puckerman in the hit television series.