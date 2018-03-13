Forecasters say snow showers likely over St Patrick's weekend

However, they say it is looking like a "completely different scenario" to Storm Emma
Met Éireann is forecasting snow showers on St Patrick's weekend, with temperatures set to drop significantly.
However, it will not be a return to the blizzard conditions experienced earlier this month.
Forecaster Liz Gavin says the east and south of the country will bear the brunt.
She explained: "As we head towards the weekend, it is looking like very cold conditions are going to extend across the country for Saturday and Sunday.
"There is a likelihood of a few snow showers - particularly along the east and south of the country - for the weekend."
She added: "This is a completely different scenario [to Storm Emma] - it's more just snow showers, whereas that was actually a frontal system pushing up that brought very heavy falls of snow."
Meanwhile, a status yellow warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster for Wednesday.
Very wet and windy weather is expected to affect the two provinces over the 24-hour period from midnight tonight.
According to Met Éireann, heavy rain in some areas - particularly Munster - will bring a risk of localised flooding.