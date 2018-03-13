Forecasters say snow showers likely over St Patrick's weekend

Met Éireann is forecasting snow showers on St Patrick's weekend, with temperatures set to drop significantly.

However, it will not be a return to the blizzard conditions experienced earlier this month.

Forecaster Liz Gavin says the east and south of the country will bear the brunt.

She explained: "As we head towards the weekend, it is looking like very cold conditions are going to extend across the country for Saturday and Sunday.

"There is a likelihood of a few snow showers - particularly along the east and south of the country - for the weekend."

She added: "This is a completely different scenario [to Storm Emma] - it's more just snow showers, whereas that was actually a frontal system pushing up that brought very heavy falls of snow."

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster for Wednesday.

Very wet and windy weather is expected to affect the two provinces over the 24-hour period from midnight tonight.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain in some areas - particularly Munster - will bring a risk of localised flooding.