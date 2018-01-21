Five dead following 12-hour gun battle at luxury hotel in Afghan capital

Five people have been killed after gunmen launched a deadly assault on a luxury hotel in Kabul.

Up to four attackers armed with guns and hand grenades seized hostages at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital on Saturday.

The perpetrators killed at least five people and wounded six others.

All the gunmen were later killed by Afghan special forces, and 153 hostages, including 41 foreigners, were rescued.

The 12-hour gun battle came days after a US embassy warning of possible attacks on hotels in the city.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Islamic State has said it has been behind several deadly assaults in Kabul in recent months.

Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab, who escaped unhurt, said the gunmen entered the hotel through a kitchen and people tried to get out amid bursts of gunfire.

According to one witness, who did not want to be named, the attackers took some hotel staff and guests hostage.

The Intercontinental Hotel, which is popular with foreigners, was previously attacked by Taliban fighters in 2011 when 21 people were killed, including 10 civilians.

The US embassy in Kabul had issued a warning to American citizens on Thursday, saying: "We are aware of reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul."

The US State Department said it was monitoring the situation and was in contact with Afghan authorities to determine whether any American citizens had been affected.

More than 100 IT managers and engineers were at the Intercontinental Hotel ahead of a conference when Saturday's attack took place, an official at the telecommunications ministry said.

A conference on Afghanistan-China relations was held at the hotel earlier in the day, attended by the Chinese embassy's political counsellor Zhang Zhixin.

The attack came days after a United Nations Security Council visit to Kabul to states to assess the situation in Afghanistan.

Security has been tightened in the city since a truck bomber killed at least 150 people outside the German embassy in May.