Fitzgerald had 'absolute understanding' of no involvement with O'Higgins Commission

The Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has told the Disclosures Tribunal she had an absolute understanding that she had no involvement with the O'Higgins Commission as it was in private and independent.

Ms Fitzgerald said the protection of Maurice McCabe would take place at the commission, where the legal teams and judge would deal with it.

Deputy Fitzgerald said she had no knowledge of phone calls between the Garda Commissioner and Department of Justice officials at the start of the Inquiry.

She said they would not have changed the approach she took not to get involved.