Fitzgerald had 'absolute understanding' of no involvement with O'Higgins Commission

She said the protection of Maurice McCabe would take place at the commission

News
Fitzgerald had &#39;absolute understanding&#39; of no involvement with O&#39;Higgins Commission

Frances Fitzgerald at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has told the Disclosures Tribunal she had an absolute understanding that she had no involvement with the O'Higgins Commission as it was in private and independent.

Ms Fitzgerald said the protection of Maurice McCabe would take place at the commission, where the legal teams and judge would deal with it.

Deputy Fitzgerald said she had no knowledge of phone calls between the Garda Commissioner and Department of Justice officials at the start of the Inquiry.

She said they would not have changed the approach she took not to get involved.


4 Related articles
Tribunal hears Department supported Nóirín O'Sullivan after O’Higgins report

Tribunal hears Department supported Nóirín O'Sullivan after O’Higgins report

Counsel for Nóirín O’Sullivan says he would challenge credibility of Maurice McCabe again if asked

Counsel for Nóirín O’Sullivan says he would challenge credibility of Maurice McCabe again if asked

Disclosures Tribunal hears evidence from Frances Fitzgerald

Disclosures Tribunal hears evidence from Frances Fitzgerald

Disclosures Tribunal hears from former private secretary of Frances Fitzgerald

Disclosures Tribunal hears from former private secretary of Frances Fitzgerald