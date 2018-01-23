Family and friends gather for Dolores O'Riordan's funeral

Family and friends of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan have accompanied her hearse to her hometown church ahead of her funeral.

Candles lit the streets as two hearses - one laden with flowers and tributes - arrived at the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, Co Limerick just before 9.30pm on Monday.

Streams of people had lined up in recent days at a church, where her remains were in public repose, to say goodbye.

The funeral mass starts at 11.30am and will be followed by a private family burial.

Floral tributes in the hearse as the the coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is taken into Saint Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, ahead of her funeral on Tuesday | Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

The 46-year-old was found dead in a London hotel last week - the cause of her death is still being determined but is not thought to be suspicious.

Her rise to fame was spectacular. She went from playing pub backrooms and youth clubs to headlining Madison Square Garden in the space of three years.

But it is that almost legendary rock and roll story that she lived in the 1990s.

Her phenomenal success in that decade, defined it for many; it became a soundtrack for a generation of music fans.

The songs became a feature of adverts, films and TV programmes. The band's second album, No Need To Argue, sold 17 million copies.

The coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is taken into Saint Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken, ahead of her funeral on Tuesday | Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Stewart Clark from Hot Press magazine points out that put O'Riordan "in the Madonna and Mariah Carey league."

"MTV America loved them, and that was crucial.

"She played for the Pope not once, but twice".

Dolores also sang with Pavarotti, to Princess Diana, appeared on Rolling Stone magazine, and would regularly feature on the biggest programmes in the US.

She was described by one of the many thousands who queued in the rain on Sunday to say goodbye as "Limerick's Lady Di".

To people who joined hundreds of others singing her hits last night on Limerick's streets, she was called an "icon, a legend, an inspiration".