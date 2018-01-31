'Emotional support' peacock turned away from US flight

A passenger has been prevented from boarding a flight after attempting to take an "emotional support" peacock on the plane with her.

New York-based artist Ventiko said she had bought a ticket for her peacock, named Dexter, to ensure he had his own seat for a flight booked on Sunday night.

But the bird was turned away because of health and safety concerns, United Airlines said.

The peacock also failed to meet the size and weight guidelines of the airline.

An instagram account shows Dexter and his owner Ventiko posing for artistic shots, walking in New York and exploring gardens.

A photograph posted on Sunday shows at Newark Liberty International Airport the bird sat atop a baggage cart.

"Spend six hours trying to get on my flight to LA," it says. "Tomorrow my human friends are going to drive me cross country."

United Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Hiller said the problem was explained to the peacock's owner three times before they arrived at the airport.

The provider's website says emotional support animals are allowed on its flights for "qualified individuals with a disability".

"An animal should sit at the customer's feet without protruding into the aisles to comply with safety regulations," the rules state.

"The animal must behave properly in public and should follow directions from its owner."