Elton John announces Dublin date as part of massive farewell tour

Elton John has announced a Dublin date as part of his last-ever tour.

He'll play the 3Arena on the 12th of June 2019 as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The 70-year-old music star - who has been touring for nearly 50 years - said he will no longer perform live following the tour, which is due to start in September.

Announcing his retirement plans, the musician said his "priorities have changed" as he and husband David Furnish care for their two sons, Elijah and Zachary.

"In 2015 we sat down with a school schedule and I thought I don't want to miss too much of this," he said.

"My life has changed, my priorities have changed and my priority now is my family."

John said the mammoth 300-date tour was a chance "to say thank you to all my fans around he world and then to say goodbye."

"I have had a good run ... I want to go out with a bang," he added during a New York press conference which he opened with a performance of Tiny Dancer and I'm Still Standing.

Asked if he could later reconsider his decision, he vowed not to do a "Cher", adding: "This is the end".

He went on to talk about how he wants to spend more time with his children, adding: "Mostly, I'll be taking my kid to soccer academy."

He added: "Hopefully it will be like saying goodbye to a friend."

But he also said: "I'm stopping touring - I'm not stopping music."

Ahead of the announcement, the video played parts of some of his greatest hits, including Rocket Man and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, it also showed moments from some of his biggest gigs and photos of him with celebrities, including Diana, Princess of Wales.

The video then cut to the performer live in New York, at a piano and playing Tiny Dancer.

After a round of applause from a small audience, he went on to play I'm Still Standing.

The singer's comes less than a year after he was forced to cancel a set of shows due to a bacterial infection.

He was rushed to hospital and spent two nights in intensive care after he became "violently ill" during a flight home from Chile.

John is scheduled to see out his Las Vegas residency, which runs until 19 May.

He is also scheduled to play two dates in Georgia in June and July.