Eight men due in court in connection with looting incidents in Tallaght

Eight men are due in court this morning following reports of looting in the Tallaght area last night.

Gardaí say they responded to a number of incidents in the area.

In one incident, 'substantial damage' was caused to a Lidl store at Fortunestown Lane, near Citywest.

Lidl confirmed a serious incident had taken place, and said no staff members were injured as the store was closed.

Another premises in Jobstown was also damaged last night.

Gardaí say eight men - aged between 24 and 47 - have now been charged with various offences, including theft, burglary and trespassing.

They are due to appear in court in Dublin later this morning.

One man in 30s has been arrested in connection with the handling of stolen property, and is currently being held under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.