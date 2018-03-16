Permission granted for nine-storey hostel on Dublin's Abbey Street

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a nine-storey hostel in Dublin city centre, despite its own inspector objecting to it.

The tourism hostel made up of 144 rooms is to be located on Upper Abbey Street.

The development will involve the demolition of existing buildings on the site, and construction of a nine-storey over basement, tourism hostel with a canteen, cafeteria, bar, reception/lobby areas and administrative offices.

A company called Abbey Ltd applied for the planning permission back in May 2017.

Permission for the development was initially refused by Dublin City Council in July 2017.

Image: dublincity.ie

In its decision, the council said at the time the proposed development "would not assimilate satisfactorily into the streetscape, would be visually obtrusive and would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area".

It said this was because it is adjoining four, five and six-storey buildings.

A report by An Bord Pleanála's own inspector also found that the proposed development "would be visually obtrusive and would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area".

The report from Colm McLoughlin, dated November 2017, also said it would "be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Image: dublincity.ie

However, the board of An Bord Pleanála overruled that decision and decided to grant permission subject to certain conditions.

This includes conditions that the uppermost two floors and roof of the development should be set back along its northern elevation - and that all eastern elevation windows facing onto residential apartments on the upper floors should be in obscure glazing.