Dublin man jailed for coercing young girls into sending him explicit photos

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos and videos.

Matthew Horan of St. Johns Crescent in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 also admitted possessing child pornography and distributing the material.

His sentence hearing heard he used apps like SnapChat and Instagram and threatened to send photos to the friends of one girl if she didn't send more.

Afterwards, Detective Garda Declan Daly had this warning for parents of young children with access to the internet:

"Today serves as a timely reminder of the dangers and the potential dangers that can occur on the internet," he said.

"It also serves as a reminder for us all of the need for parents in particular to be vigilant of the internet use regarding their children.

"And it serves as a reminder for children themselves to be aware of the dangers that are on the internet."

"I would like to take this opportunity to renew An Garda Síochána's key message for children in that is is exceptionally dangerous to share images online.

"It is very, very dangerous and children should never arrange or agree to meet any person on the internet."