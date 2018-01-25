Dublin Bus to divert several routes away from College Green 'to alleviate delays'

Dublin Bus is to divert a number of its routes away from College Green in the city centre, the transport company has announced.

Traffic congestion in the area has become a major problem in recent weeks, following the opening of the Luas Cross City line in December.

Dublin Bus says it has been in discussions with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin City Council to address the delays.

The company says: "It has been agreed that some routes will be realigned to improve the journey time for our customers and facilitate a more effective movement of public transport services through the College Green area."

There will be minor route changes to the 25, 25a, 25b, 25d, 37, 39, 39a and 70, although bus stops will not be impacted.

'Xpresso' routes 25x, 27x, 32x, 33x, 39x, 41x, 51x, 66x and 67x, meanwhile, will no longer serve stops on D'Olier Street, Nassau Street, Kildare Street and Merrion Row.

Full details of the route changes can be found on the Dublin Bus website, with the changes are set to come into effect from Monday (January 29th).

Fianna Fáil Dublin Spokesperson, John Lahart, welcomed the news - although said they are not necessarily the 'sweeping changes' he has called for.

He argued: "The traffic arrangements which have been in place in College Green have been a cause of a great deal of frustration for all road users in the city for quite some time.

"The addition of the new Luas Cross City services in the New Year added to this traffic fiasco. The congestion through the College Green transport hub directly impacts tens of thousands of Dublin Bus passengers each day."

Deputy Lahart added: "A proactive approach is required when anticipating any further challenges faced by road users and in addressing the emerging traffic chaos and congestion in the vicinity of College Green and the surrounding suburbs."

Dublin City Council is reviewing the city centre traffic layout, and had warned that all traffic - including buses and taxis - could be blocked from accessing Dame Street through College Green.

The NTA this evening said a "number of other measures will be considered" if further reductions in traffic are needed following the newly announced route changes.