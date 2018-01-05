Dublin City Council to review city centre traffic layout

Major traffic restrictions could be on the way for Dublin City Centre - despite the fact the public have not yet been given a say on the plans.

Buses may be banned from using the Luas Cross City Line roadway, while cars and taxis may also be prohibited from the area.

It would mean all traffic, including buses and taxis would be blocked from accessing Dame Street through College Green.

The restrictions are part of plans for a major new civic plaza project that will see College Green redeveloped and pedestrianised.

An Bord Pleanála was due to hold public hearings on the €10m project next Tuesday, however the meeting has now been postponed due to errors in a newspaper notice.

The board has decided that the notice did not meet EU regulations as it only offered a 21-day notice period, rather than the required 30 days.

The notice also failed to specify that submissions were required for an Environmental Impact Assessment.

It's not yet known when it will be rescheduled, however a new 30-day notice period will have to be published.

However, the city council has said it can't wait for a rescheduled hearing and is reviewing traffic in the area.

In a letter to Green Party Councillor Ciarán Cuffe, Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan said "interim measures," including a "significant reduction in pedestrian priority" had been introduced in the area when the Luas line began operating.

He said the Council would now have to decide what additional changes are required in light of the delayed public hearings.

Those changes are likely to be put in place before the hearings can take place

Update from @DubCityCouncil Chief Executive on #CollegeGreenPlaza. Seems wrong that pedestrians face delays to suit other forms of transport pic.twitter.com/KdqHs4apsc — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) January 5, 2018

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said the plans will improve public transport in the city.

"It will certainly improve public transport access through the City Centre," she said.

"Through a place where we are trying to provide for both public transport cyclists and pedestrians - so it is about trying to get the balance right."

When they were initially announced the plans for the new civic plaza were roundly welcomed by business groups, transport bodies and city councillors.

However, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce and Dublin Bus have both since pulled back on their support for the project.