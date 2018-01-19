Dolores O'Riordan's funeral to be held in Co Limerick on Tuesday

Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest on Tuesday in her native Limerick.

The lead singer of The Cranberries was found dead at her hotel room in London on Monday .

Details of her funeral have been released this evening.

She will be reposing at St Joseph's Church on O'Connell Avenue in Limerick on Sunday from 12.30pm to 4pm, and then on Monday at a funeral home in Ballyneety from 4pm.

The funeral will take place in Ballybricken on Tuesday before a private family burial.

The inquest into the death of the singer opened in London earlier today.

Coroner's officer Stephen Earl said: "A post-mortem examination has now taken place and the court is awaiting the results of various tests that have been commissioned."

The hearing was adjourned until April 3rd.

Police have already said that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A book of condolence opened at Limerick City Hall earlier this week – while an online book is also available here.