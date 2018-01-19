Dogs found in Turpin family home to be raffled for adoption

Two dogs seized in the home of a California couple accused of torture and neglect of their children are to be raffled off.

David Allen Turpin (57) and his wife Louise Anna Turpin (49) have pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse, torture and imprisonment.

They were arrested on Sunday after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their Perris home and called police.

The girl was one of 13 siblings, aged between two and 29, who had been starved and held captive at their family home.

Perris City Hall says it will hold a raffle to adopt the two dogs and wants them to be adopted together.

The female Maltese-mix dogs, one white and one black, are each about one-year-old.

Black female Maltese mix named Fluffy | Image: City of Perris

According to senior animal control officer Christina Avila, the animals "appear healthy and friendly and are leash-trained".

She said the adoption raffle will begin Friday, January 19th and conclude when the dogs are adopted on February 5th.

Interested residents are being asked to contact authorities with their name, address, contact number and e-mail to cavila@cityofperris.org.

Animal control officers will then make contact and inspect the residences who have submitted the information to determine whether those homes are suitable.

Those deemed acceptable will be placed into a raffle and one will be drawn at random.

The dogs will also be spayed and immunised prior to being placed in a new home.