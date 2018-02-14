Danish prince who refused to be buried next to his wife dies aged 83

A Danish prince, who became known for his frustration at not being named as king, has died aged 83.

Prince Henrik died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night, the royal house said, with his wife Queen Margrethe and their two sons at his side.

He had been diagnosed with dementia last year.

Henrik - born Henri Marie Jean André de Laborde de Monpezat - married Margrethe in 1967, five years before the princess became queen.

In later years, the French-born Danish prince expressed frustration with his official title of prince consort.

He insisted that he would rather be referred to as king consort, and therefore acknowledged as his wife's equal.

In 2002, he was quoted as feeling 'degraded and humiliated' when his son was given higher status than he was at a royal reception - an incident that saw the 67-year-old travel to his native France to 'reflect' on life.

The prince retired in 2016, meaning he no longer took part in many official duties.

He remained married to the queen, but also renounced his formal title.

Last August, it was confirmed that he did not wish to be buried next to his wife - with a spokesperson saying the decision was a result "of not having been treated equally to his spouse".

The announcement marked a break with centuries of royal tradition.

BBC reports Prince Henrik will be cremated, with half his ashes to be spread over seas in Denmark.

The other half of the ashes will be buried in a royal private garden at the Fredensborg Castle, the spring and autumn residence of the royal family.

When she passes away, Queen Margrethe will be buried in Roskilde Cathedral in eastern Denmark, in a sarcophagus made by sculptor Bjørn Nørgaard.