Dairy-free, vegan friendly Baileys coming to Irish shelves

A new Baileys alternative is coming to the Irish market, drinks maker Diageo has confirmed.

Baileys Almande is a dairy free and vegan-friendly version of the alcohol drink.

The drink will be available exclusively from Dunnes Stores nationwide priced at €25 per 700ml.

Baileys marketing manager at Diageo, Colin Donnelly, said: "We’re excited to introduce a truly indulgent treat for those who either can’t or choose not to have dairy in their diet.

"Baileys is the world’s most-loved spirit brand and we’re proud to be able to offer a dairy-free alternative with the same quality and delicious flavour that people love about Baileys."

The Baileys story began in Dublin in 1974.

David Dand had a vision for something new, and began his mission to create the Baileys recipe with a blend of two Irish ingredients: dairy cream and whiskey.

Baileys says "every single drop" of its cream is supplied by small, local Irish family farms.

Each year, 38,000 top-bred Irish dairy cows - known to us as the Baileys Ladies - produce over 220 million litres of fresh cream specifically for the creation of Baileys.