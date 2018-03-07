Dairy-free, vegan friendly Baileys coming to Irish shelves

The drink is being sold exclusively at Dunnes Stores

Business & Tech
Dairy-free, vegan friendly Baileys coming to Irish shelves

Image: Supplied

A new Baileys alternative is coming to the Irish market, drinks maker Diageo has confirmed.

Baileys Almande is a dairy free and vegan-friendly version of the alcohol drink.

The drink will be available exclusively from Dunnes Stores nationwide priced at €25 per 700ml.

Baileys marketing manager at Diageo, Colin Donnelly, said: "We’re excited to introduce a truly indulgent treat for those who either can’t or choose not to have dairy in their diet.

"Baileys is the world’s most-loved spirit brand and we’re proud to be able to offer a dairy-free alternative with the same quality and delicious flavour that people love about Baileys."

The Baileys story began in Dublin in 1974.

David Dand had a vision for something new, and began his mission to create the Baileys recipe with a blend of two Irish ingredients: dairy cream and whiskey.

Baileys says "every single drop" of its cream is supplied by small, local Irish family farms.

Each year, 38,000 top-bred Irish dairy cows - known to us as the Baileys Ladies - produce over 220 million litres of fresh cream specifically for the creation of Baileys.


4 Related articles
National Hospitality Awards see cream of the crop take home prizes

National Hospitality Awards see cream of the crop take home prizes

Shortlist announced for IMAGE Businesswoman of the Year Awards

Shortlist announced for IMAGE Businesswoman of the Year Awards

PICTURES: Plans for residential development at St James's Gate in Dublin

PICTURES: Plans for residential development at St James's Gate in Dublin

Glass half empty as Guinness sales flatten out

Glass half empty as Guinness sales flatten out