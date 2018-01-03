Crews work to restore power to thousands after Storm Eleanor

ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

The utility has said an estimated 55,000 customers across the country were left without power overnight.

It says crews are aiming to restore as many customers as possible, while reminding people to never touch or approach fallen wires.

They are being urged to report damage to the electricity network on 1850- 372-999.

People can also report power outages here.

It is thought that some 27,000 customers are still without power.

Customers worst affected are in counties Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan.

Storm Eleanor hit western shores on Tuesday evening, bringing gusts in excess of 130km/h.

The storm then tracked north-eastwards and is moving out into the North Sea.

Two national weather warnings remain in place: a status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

While a status yellow wind warning remains for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.

The National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting to discuss the response to the storm.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been briefed on the impacts of Storm Eleanor and the current weather situation ahead of the meeting on severe weather later.

Minister Murphy currently being briefed in the National Emergency Coordination Centre on the impacts of #StormEleanor and on the current weather situation ahead of the National Emergency Coordination Group meeting on Severe Weather this morning.#BeWinterReady pic.twitter.com/Az6sMuqGA2 — OEP (@emergencyIE) January 3, 2018

The Defence Forces say they have already sent a dozen personnel and two vehicles to Galway to help.

Compensation

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has announced a scheme to provide emergency assistance for small businesses affected by flooding.

The scheme will cover businesses with up to 20 employees, sports clubs and community organisations unable to secure flood insurance.

Similar to previous flooding incidents, the scheme will be administered by the Irish Red Cross with the details being made available on their website shortly.

Minister Kehoe said "The Government has moved to have this scheme operational as quickly as possible and in a manner which is designed to be straight forward to best assist those who have been affected.

"The Irish Red Cross will administer and make payments under the scheme."

The scheme is a humanitarian support contribution towards the costs of returning business, sport and community premises to their pre-flood condition.

This will include the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant.

However the scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business good-will.

Travel

Road users are being advised to watch out for fallen trees and surface water when travelling on roads.

Motorists are also being asked to watch out for wind-blown debris, especially on secondary routes.

The AA says they should give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

All Irish Rail routes are operating following flooding on the Limerick to Ennis line and at Waterford station on Tuesday night.

Some Bus Éireann routes are facing diversions due to flooding, but are operating as normal.

While several Dublin to Holyhead sailings have been either delayed or cancelled.

Two flights between Dublin and London Heathrow have been cancelled - Aer Lingus flight number EI157 and British Airways flight BA834.

Another two flights between Cork and Heathrow have also been cancelled - Aer Lingus flight BA5915 and Aer Lingus flight EI715

All passengers are advised to check before travelling.

Some flight delays @DublinAirport due to #StormEleanor passengers advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 2, 2018

Assistance

The Department of Social Protection says staff are available to support householders in areas affected by the storm.

The department's Community Welfare Services staff will engage with local authorities and assess the level of service required across the country.

It says particular attention will be given to the Galway area.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said: "We are on standby to help anyone whose homes may have been affected by... flooding.

"Staff from the department will be available to support those in the affected areas... and we are ready to activate the HAID at anytime should residential properties have been damaged from extreme weather.

"I would urge families and individuals in need of assistance to contact their local Intreo Centre where our Community Welfare Service Teams are available to assist them."