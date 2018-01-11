Court hears man went shopping hours after he had murdered musician

A court has heard a man went shopping in Dundrum hours after he had murdered a musician in Dublin.

24-year-old Charles Cleary stabbed 25 year old Leo Carolan to death on the South Circular Road in October 2016.

He also tried to kill another man during the same attack and stole €14,000.

On October the 4th 2016 the victims in this case – Leo Carolan and Ludovic Thomas - were at a flat on the South Circular Road in Dublin.

The accused, Charles Cleary, called in and saw that Mr Thomas had €14,000 on him.

The court heard Cleary decided to steal the money, he picked up a knife and stabbed Mr Thomas in the stomach.

Mr Thomas managed to escape and ran onto the road covered in blood and holding the knife.

Hearing the noise, Leo Carolan came into the room and Cleary grabbed another knife and proceeded to stab him at least 12 times.

Cleary then stole the cash – he later went to Dundrum and did some shopping, socialised with his friends and paid off a credit union loan the following morning.

Leo Carolan died from his knife injuries while Ludovic Thomas survived.

In a victim impact statement, Leo Carolan’s mother said her son was taken in a brutal and traumatic manner which was the opposite of everything he stood for.

Speaking outside court, Mr Thomas thanked the people who saved his life on the South Circular Road that day.

He said: "Thanks to all the people that surrounded me; thanks to the hospital as well, to all the nurses; and thanks to everyone that looked after me."

Cleary, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to the mandatory life term in prison for murder.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address but originally from the Rathfarnham area, was also sentenced to 15 years in jail for the attempt on Mr Thomas’s life.

That’s to run alongside the murder sentence.