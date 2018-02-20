Convicted murderer Catherine Nevin dies aged 67

She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband Tom

Convicted murderer Catherine Nevin has died in Dublin following a long illness.

The 67-year-old had been serving a life sentence in prison for orchestrating the murder of her husband Tom in 1996.

She was granted full-time temporary release from prison last August for medical reasons.

Nevin was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and had been undergoing treatment in the Mater Hospital.

Murder

Following a high profile trial in 2000, Nevin was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband Tom Nevin at their pub, Jack White's Inn, near Brittas Bay in Co. Wicklow on March 19th 1996.

She was also found guilty of soliciting three men to kill Mr Nevin - for which she received a concurrent seven year sentence.

She became known as the 'Black Widow' during the trial.


