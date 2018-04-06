US Court sets $50,000 bail for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s bail has been set at $50,000.

The Irish MMA star has appeared in a New York court charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

The Dubliner was charged by US police after an alleged attack on a UFC bus yesterday.

Videos appearing to show the 29-year-old throwing a trolley at the bus, shattering the vehicle’s window, have been circulating online.

McGregor presented himself to police at around 2.30am Irish time last night.

McGregor is now allowed to board his jet and return to Ireland.

A second Irish MMA fighter - Cian Cawley, with an address at Hyde Park in Dalkey – was also charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Cian Cowley is led out of the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, 06-04-2018. Image: Julio Cortez/AP/Press Association Images

At the Brooklyn courthouse, both fighters were warned that an order of protection has been put in place in favour of four MMA fighters caught up in the saga - Michael Chiesa, Ozza Arias, MIchael Chiesa and Ricardo Chico.

Any contact will lead to their re-arrest.

The next court date was set at June 14th 2018.

The court heard that McGregor is accused of throwing an object through the window of the bus.

One individual on the bus is alleged to have sustained cheek abrasions and scratches to his eye and nose.

McGregor is also accused of throwing a punch at "Security detail."

The court heard that a security guard is being treated at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Mr Cowley meanwhile, is accused of throwing a chair at a bus window and injuring someone who was attempting to pull him away

Fighter feud

Earlier, in an interview with US media, UFC President Dana White said last night’s incident had “nothing to do with him being stripped” of his titles.

McGregor, who has not fought in the UFC in 18 months, was stripped of his lightweight title earlier this week.

He had already been stripped of his featherweight title.

Mr White said the incident stemmed from a “confrontation” between UFC fighter Artem Lobov – who is a close friend of McGregor’s – and Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The undefeated Russian is a long-time rival of McGregor’s who has consistently demanded the opportunity to face the Dubliner in the Octagon.

He was due to fight for the lightweight title at Saturday’s UFC main event.

“Artem Lobov, who is on the undercard is a very, very close friend of Conor McGregor and he got into a confrontation with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team,” said Mr White.

“So, when Conor found out about it, he loaded up a plane full of guys from Ireland, flew over here and coordinated this attack on the buses.

“Obviously there are multiple problems with doing something like this.

“But the biggest problem in my opinion – both of these buses are full of fighters and their corner-men.

“They are just throwing things into the windows, not caring who they hit.”

Alleged incident

Videos from the scene shared on social media appeared to show a group of people gathering beside a bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Some of the crowd appeared to step in to prevent other items, such as a guard rail, being thrown at the bus.

The UFC has been forced to cancel several fights at a planned event on Saturday night in the wake of the incident.

Lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa was hospitalised with cuts to his face.

Flyweight Ray Borg suffered 'multiple corneal abrasions' and will also be unable to fight.

UFC said a planned featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres was also called off "due to Lobov's involvement in the incident."