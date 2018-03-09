Child dies of suspected meningitis in Co Meath

A young child who was being treated for suspected meningitis in Navan, County Meath has died.

The HSE says it was made aware earlier today that two children under the age of 12 presented with symptoms and were hospitalised - one of whom subsequently died.

Medical teams are now working with their relatives and the children's primary school to ensure everyone that was in contact with them is safe.

In a statement, Dr Paul Kavanagh - Director of Public Health Medicine with HSE North East - said: “Our thoughts in the first instance are clearly with the families of these two children, and particularly with the family of the child who sadly and tragically died.

"We are obviously very much aware of the anxiety that is being experienced locally and our focus is to ensure appropriate public health measures are put in place."

He stressed that meningitis has become a rare occurrence due to vaccination, adding that cases are usually isolated and spread from person to person is unusual.

Symptoms of meningitis include severe headaches, fever, vomiting, drowsiness, discomfort from bright light, and neck stiffness.

The HSE says anyone with concerns should aim to first contact their GP, but ensure that medical expertise is sought.