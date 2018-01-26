Body of missing Irish man Ross Hanlon found in Vienna

The body of a missing Irish man has been found in the Austrian capital Vienna.

21-year-old Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath had been missing since the early hours of last Friday morning.

He had been out with friends in the Austrian capital, and they had left a nightclub in the centre of the city at around 2am.

Ross became separated from the group shortly after, prompting a major search operation.

Police in Austria confirmed that a body was recovered in the Danube Canal at around 2.30pm this afternoon, near the Freda-Meissner-Blau-Promenade.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Members of the family had travelled to the city last week to assist in the search effort.

In a Facebook post, Ross' brother Craig - who had used the social media platform to appeal for help in the search effort - said: "[We'd] like to thank everyone for the support.

"We are going to bring Ross home and give him what he deserves".