Snow warnings lead to high demand for bread, milk... and sleds

Irish supermarkets have been selling out of bread and milk ahead of the expected arrival of the so-called 'Beast from the East' this week.

The coming days are expected to bring heavy snow and freezing temperatures to parts of the country.

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place from 3pm today for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath - but the worst conditions are expected on Thursday.

Officials across the country are putting plans in place to deal with the expected big freeze, such as extra measures to ensure shelter & accommodation is available to homeless people and rough sleepers.

Meanwhile, the mounting warnings have sparked increased demand for basic necessities, as well as some non-essential extras.

Some grocery retailers say sales were up around 40% yesterday, and they are bringing in extra supplies to cope with expected high demand today and for the rest of the week.

PJ Kennedy, manager with SuperValu in Rathgar, said a number of items are in high demand, such as: "Milks, breads, hot drinks - the likes of teas & coffees... but also convenience meals, stuff people can put in the fridge... Indian meals, soups, and stuff like that.

"It's stuff that people can just fall back on, that they don't have to worry about too much."

Tesco, meanwhile, says it will be bringing in extra deliveries overnight.

Christine Heffernan of Tesco Ireland explained: "We will have good availability of stock throughout the week.

"We’re doing everything we can to ensure that stocks of fresh produce, bread and milk with deliveries planned for each day.”

Stores are also stocking up on winter supplies such as heaters, snow grips and de-icing materials, as well as other goods such as batteries for torches.

People across the country are being urged to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours & relatives to ensure they are also well stocked for the cold conditions.

People are also being advised to get their prescriptions filled, while the Irish Pharmacy Union is urging people to have enough generic medicines in the cupboard over the next few days.

It's not only essentials that are proving popular, however - the Great Outdoors in Dublin reported that they had sold hundreds of toboggans and sleds, both in shops and online, as families prepare for potential snow days.

Meanwhile, various agencies across the country are warning everyone from motorists to pet owners to be extra vigilant over the coming days.