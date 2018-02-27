Status Orange warning issued as 'Beast from the East' threatens freezing conditions

The National Emergency Coordination Group is due to meet this morning with parts of the country set to be hit by freezing temperatures.

The so-called 'Beast from the East' cold weather movement is expected to bring freezing temperatures, with the worst conditions in the south and east.

A Status Orange snow and ice warning will come into force for many parts of Leinster this afternoon – with snow accumulations of 4cm to 6cm by tomorrow morning.

A Status Yellow warning will come into force across the south east of the country later in the evening with accumulations of up to 3cm in parts.

Travel

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to the icy conditions - with the RSA urging motorists to check their tyres before setting off.

The worst of the weather is not due until Thursday when Storm Emma could bring blizzard conditions.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on the public to pay heed to the weather warnings:

“I would ask people to pay close attention to any weather warnings and advice that is issued in the coming days,” he said.

“Where advice is issued in relation to workplaces and travel that will be clear.

“We will either be asking people to stay at home and not make unnecessary journeys or if they are already in work to stay in work and not make unnecessary journeys.”

Elderly

Communities around the country are being urged to look out for elderly and vulnerable neighbours as the cold snap sets in.

It is feared some older people may not be able to get out to buy food and fuel due to snow and ice.

Minister for Rural and Community Development is Michael Ring:

“The most important thing now is about people themselves,” he said.

“People being safe; people being careful; people being looked after and particularly elderly people and vulnerable people that are living alone.

“That we give them help and support in this very serious crisis that we are promised over the next number of days.”

Homeless

Meanwhile, charities and agencies working with the homeless say they are drawing on the experience gained during Storm Ophelia – with increased bed capacity to ensure everyone can get off the street.

Drop-in centres are also being kept open throughout the day.

Niamh Randall from the Simon Communities said it is a co-ordinated effort:

“It is very much a partnership approach with service providers all working together and working with local authority and statutory services,” she said.

“We actually, I suppose, had the experience last year with Storm Ophelia where everybody came together and worked really effectively to make sure people were kept safe.

Yesterday the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy warned that there is the potential for a Status Red warning to be issued in the South and East of the country by the end of the week.