Tributes pour in following death of award winning beauty writer Aisling McDermott

Tributes are pouring in online after the beauty writer and co-founder of the popular website beaut.ie Aisling McDermott passed away.

Ms McDermott’s sister Kirstie announced the news on Twitter this morning.

The siblings founded the award-winning website and blog together in 2006 before selling it to Entertainment Media Networks in 2013.

Kirstie said her sister had battled aggressive Multiple Sclerosis for 20 years, adding that her condition had been deteriorating in recent times.

“The reason I tweet this now is to let you know that a great originator and founder of Ireland’s online beauty blogosphere has left us,” she wrote.

“I raise all the lipsticks in the world to someone who fought so bravely for so long and left behind such a legacy.

“Sleep well, Aisling. We loved you hugely x”

This is the story of a hair turban and a beauty-obsessed sister. On Tuesday, I bought @aismcdermott a hair turban I’d been promising her. I knew I’d see her the next day. She’s had aggressive MS for 20 years and she was getting worse, but she still looked so glam — Kirstie McDermott (@kirstie) January 11, 2018

So I never got to give her that turban. But I raise all the lipsticks in the world to someone who fought so bravely for so long and left behind such a legacy. Sleep well, Aisling. We loved you hugely x — Kirstie McDermott (@kirstie) January 11, 2018

Beaut.ie described Ms McDermott as a “brilliant writer & wonderful person” adding that her “talent and personality touched people far beyond the beauty world.”

Our thoughts go out to the family & friends of Aisling McDermott, co-founder of Beaut.ie, a brilliant writer & wonderful person. Her talent and personality touched people far beyond the beauty world but she was a genuine groundbreaker in the industry. She will be greatly missed. — beautie (@beautie) January 11, 2018

In addition to founding the blog, Ms McDermott was a bestselling author who wrote for The Irish Times for a number of years.

Her friends, colleagues and readers have been sharing their memories of her online in the hours since her death was announced.

The beautiful, talented, hilarious, generous & strong Aisling McDermott. She was gorgeous inside & out. She was loved. And she was brave. I loved her light & spirit & I will miss her so much it hurts my insides. Honoured to have been her friend ❤️https://t.co/w6LnkjdPtm — Roisin Ingle (@roisiningle) January 11, 2018

I just can't believe it. I keep reading the words and they won't make sense

She was my friend, I loved her very much. She was a person with rare qualities: clever, kind, astute, sweet and very courageous

Aisling McDermott has died https://t.co/ZtnDUiFKmq via @IrishTimesLife — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) January 11, 2018

So sad to hear of the death of Aisling McDermott, founder of beaut.ie with her sister Kirsty. Such a great young woman and cutting edge entrepreneur. May she rest in peace. @IrishTimes pic.twitter.com/hCLgXIxPrW — Mary Folan (@MaryFolan2) January 11, 2018