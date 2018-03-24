Attorney General slams Judicial Appointments Bill

The Attorney General has sharply criticised Shane Ross’s new judicial appointments bill.

At a speech in Dublin yesterday evening, Seamus Woulfe described the legislation as a “dog’s dinner.”

Addressing the Association of European Journalists, Mr Woulfe said many of the amendments to the bill made by the opposition were “contradictory, inconsistent and unconstitutional.”

In particular, he took aim at one amendment which he said effectively ‘abolished’ the office of the Attorney General from the judicial appointment process.

The Oireachtas committee voted in favour of the amendment by a 5 – 3 majority.

He said legal professionals generally viewed this as an "absolutely crazy thing to do."

The Attorney General has warned that it is now unlikely the bill will return to the Dáil next week as demanded by Minister Ross.

“I am sure, under new politics, a deal will be done involving various government ministers and opposition parties,” he said.

“We await, with interest, over the next few days, how that will pan out.”

Mr Woulfe’s comments will put him at odds with the Independent Alliance which hopes to get the legislation passed as soon as possible.