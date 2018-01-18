Appeal launched to help find family of Irish man 'dying' in UK hospital

An appeal has been launched online to try and track down the family of an Irish man who is based in Britain.

In a post shared on the Luton Irish Forum, a man named Dave says his next door neighbour is originally from west Limerick and is dying in hospital "virtually alone".

"I am trying to find his family as sadly he is dying in hospital virtually alone apart from my partner and myself", Dave says.

He says his name is Patrick John Mulligan, and he was born in April 1942.

The post has received more than 300 shares.