A word from 'The Simpsons' is added to the dictionary

Another word from the long-running animated TV show 'The Simpsons' has made it into the latest edition of the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

With Homer Simpon's famous catch-phrase 'D'oh' already in there, the famous motto of another character makes the cut this time.

The fictitious character of Jebediah Springfield has a motto: "A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man".

Now, the phrase 'embiggen' is a word featured in the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster defines it as: "to make bigger or more expansive".

It says its first known use is from 1996.

The motto is also seen on the base of the ficticious Jebediah's statue.





Image: YouTube/nickybailey