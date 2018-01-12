15-year-old student wins BT Young Scientist competition

He won for his investigation into the medicinal qualities of plants in fighting disease

15-year-old Simon Meehan from Coláiste Choilm in Cork has won this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The student at the Ballycollig school won for his investigation into the medicinal qualities of plants in fighting disease.

His prize is a cheque for €7,500 euro as well as representing Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Dublin this September.

Best group went to Harry Noblock, James Noblock and Oran O'Donoghue from Co.Kerry.

They investigated conformity and how minorities can influence it.


