Newstalk
BEST OF NEWSTALK

Live

Best Of Newstalk

00:00-06:00

New Irish Rail staff to address issues such as passengers playing music without headphones
Newstalk
Newstalk

13.26 10 Feb 2019

Share this article

Irish Rail is introducing new staff who'll help tackle anti-social behaviour such as people playing music too loud on trains.

The customer service officers on InterCity services will be backed up by security in a bid to create more "peace and comfort" for passengers.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny said the complaints they receive about people not using headphones are still only in the 'dozens' every year, but it's something they're starting to see more regularly.

Speaking on Newstalk's On The Record, he explained: "I don't think it's a plague just yet... but I suppose the priority is to make sure it doesn't become one.

"With trends and with how people are consuming media.... we are seeing more people playing clips out loud, or playing clips for children. That of course can irritate other customers."

He said the goal will be to 'take conflict' out of situations on trains, by reminding people to turn down loud music that may be irritating for other passengers.

However, he stressed that the new customer service officers will have a 'much broader' role than just tackling loud music.

Mr Kenny observed: "We need to move the customer service focus from the few minutes selling a ticket to that service on board.

"It's about helping people with seat reservations, helping people with luggage, helping mobility and sensory impaired in boarding and alighting as well.

"If there are delays, [they'll make] sure that people who need to make connections [will have] those arrangements made for them before we reach the terminus station. It's a very wide-ranging role."

He added that having more staff on board will act as a deterrent for anti-social behaviour, as well as an 'early warning system' for security or gardaí if any situation develops on board a service.

Share this article

Most Popular

Evening top 5: Irish Euromillions winner; ODCE and Anglo; and US blood infusions

One Irish winner of €175m Euromillions jackpot

ODCE chief admits "wheels came off" Anglo investigation

HSE spent €318m on temporary agency staff, figures show

Related

Lunch between UAE princess and...

Lunch between UAE princess and Mary Robinson 'does not dismiss very grave concerns'
Peter Boylan 'pretty confi...

Peter Boylan 'pretty confident' abortion services will be available by beginning of 2019
Bruton says school buildings c...

Bruton says school buildings controversy may end up in courts

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

Up next

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

06:00-06:30

Share

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

06:30-07:00

Share

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

07:00-09:00

Share

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

09:00-12:00

Share

LUNCHTIME LIVE

LUNCHTIME LIVE

12:00-14:00

Share

MONCRIEFF

MONCRIEFF

14:00-16:00

Share

THE HARD SHOULDER

THE HARD SHOULDER

16:00-19:00

Share

OFF THE BALL

OFF THE BALL

19:00-22:00

Share

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

22:00-00:00

Share

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on