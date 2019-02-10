New Irish Rail staff to address issues such as passengers playing music without headphones

Irish Rail is introducing new staff who'll help tackle anti-social behaviour such as people playing music too loud on trains.

The customer service officers on InterCity services will be backed up by security in a bid to create more "peace and comfort" for passengers.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny said the complaints they receive about people not using headphones are still only in the 'dozens' every year, but it's something they're starting to see more regularly.

Speaking on Newstalk's On The Record, he explained: "I don't think it's a plague just yet... but I suppose the priority is to make sure it doesn't become one.

"With trends and with how people are consuming media.... we are seeing more people playing clips out loud, or playing clips for children. That of course can irritate other customers."

He said the goal will be to 'take conflict' out of situations on trains, by reminding people to turn down loud music that may be irritating for other passengers.

However, he stressed that the new customer service officers will have a 'much broader' role than just tackling loud music.

Mr Kenny observed: "We need to move the customer service focus from the few minutes selling a ticket to that service on board.

"It's about helping people with seat reservations, helping people with luggage, helping mobility and sensory impaired in boarding and alighting as well.

"If there are delays, [they'll make] sure that people who need to make connections [will have] those arrangements made for them before we reach the terminus station. It's a very wide-ranging role."

He added that having more staff on board will act as a deterrent for anti-social behaviour, as well as an 'early warning system' for security or gardaí if any situation develops on board a service.