Trump confirms second Kim Jong-Un summit will be held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi

Donald Trump has confirmed his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will be held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

The two men are set to meet for a two-day summit on February 27th and 28th.

It will be their second meeting, following the historic summit in Singapore last summer.

President Trump confirmed the location in a tweet, saying his representatives had agreed on the details after a 'very productive meeting' in North Korea.

The US President said: "I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace."

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket - an Economic one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Stephen Biegun, US special representative for North Korea, arrived in Seoul yesterday after meetings in Pyongyang.

Speaking in front of reporters, he told South Korea's foreign ministry: "The President is very much looking forward to taking the next steps.

"We have some hard work to with the DPRK between now and then... I'm confident if both sides stay committed, we can make real progress here."

The US has been working to push Pyongyang towards committing to denuclearisation.

North Korea has already made some tentative steps towards reducing its nuclear efforts, including demolishing a nuclear testing site as international journalists observed.

However, despite pledges made at last year's summit, efforts towards persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons appear to have stalled somewhat in recent months.

In December, Pyongyang warned that fresh US sanctions could 'block the path to denuclearisation' on the Korean peninsula.