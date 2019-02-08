Taoiseach and British Prime Minister discuss Brexit over dinner in Dublin

The Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister have discussed Brexit over dinner at Farmleigh in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Leo Varadkar says their meeting was not aimed at negotiating a Brexit deal but insists he thinks a deal can be done.

Theresa May arrived for the talks just after 8pm on Friday evening, and departed at around 10:30pm.

The ongoing political stalemate in the North was also discussed, with the meeting described as being held in a 'warm atmosphere'.

This evening an Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister, @theresa_may met at Farmleigh House in Dublin to discuss the ongoing political impasse in Northern Ireland and the latest Brexit developments following their respective engagements in Belfast and Brussels. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/MN8GKnAqzH — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) February 8, 2019

It is believed Mrs May arrived in Dublin with her chief of staff Gavin Barwell and her chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins.

Earlier Mr Varadkar warned that Brexit and the Irish backstop would not be up for debate at the meeting although the negotiations would be 'a topic of conversation'; along with the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing stalemate at Stormont.

“No it isn’t a day for negotiations because when it comes to Brexit, this is a negotiation which has the UK Government on one side and the EU with Ireland on the other,” he said.

“We are very much part of the 27 and any negotiations can only happen with Ireland working together with the 27 member states.

“But we can have discussions.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media at the Irish Government residence in Belfast, 08-02-2019. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

Brussels visit

The meeting came after Mrs May met with EU leaders in Brussels – and completed her own visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week.

In Brussels, both the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Council President Donald Tusk warned Mrs May that the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – including the Irish backstop – is not open for re-negotiation.

The EU leaders confirmed however that the political declaration that complements the agreement could be expanded upon.

The chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier has confirmed that he will hold talks with UK Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay in Brussels on Monday.

He said the talks would focus on the possibility of re-working the political declaration.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Dublin, 08-02-2019. Image: Maxwells Photography

"Different perspectives"

Mr Varadkar said the dinner with Mrs May offered an opportunity to "listen to different perspectives."

"Everybody wants to avoid no deal; everybody wants to avoid a hard border and everybody wants to continue to have a very close political and economic relationship between Britain and Ireland no matter what happens.

"So there is much more that unites us than divides us I think

"Time is running short and we need to get to an agreement as soon as possible."

He noted that the Irish Government and the EU "are all one" when it comes to Brexit.

"When it comes to no deal; the EU and Ireland, we are not threatening no deal - we never have," he said.

"The deadline set on March 29th is one that was set by the British Government in Britain and it is open to them, if they choose to, to revoke Article 50 or seek an extension to it.

"Nobody in the EU and nobody in the Irish Government is threatening no deal."

DUP leader Arlene Foster with Diana Dodds MEP and Nigel Dodds MP after meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Irish Government residence in Belfast, 08-02-2019. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

"Alternative arrangements"

On Friday afternoon the Taoiseach met with leaders of Northern Ireland’s political parties in Belfast.

The Democratic Unionist Party said meeting was 'helpful.'

Party leader Arlene Foster said the Taoiseach listened to her concerns about the backstop and discussed the UK Parliament’s ‘Brady amendment’ – which calls for the backstop to be replaced with “alternative arrangements.”

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Mrs Foster was unable to clarify what those arrangements may be – however, she claimed that Ireland and the EU were engaged in “project fear” regarding the border.

“We want to get a deal,” she said.

“That is what we are engaged with at the moment. Trying to get a deal that will be acceptable to members of the House of Commons.”

She said there can only be a Brexit agreement if it can command the support of a majority in the House of Commons.

She said the DUP wants to see a deal which works for London, Dublin, Brussels and Belfast.

With reporting from Sean Defoe