Talks on nurses' dispute set to resume at Labour Court after being adjourned overnight

Talks will get back underway at the Labour Court this afternoon to try and find a breakthrough in the nurses' dispute.

The HSE, Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and Government officials held around 10 hours of discussions on pay and working conditions yesterday.

Discussions adjourned at around 2am this morning, and are due to resume this lunchtime.

Ahead of the talks, Phil Ni Sheaghdha of the INMO said her union was hoping for 'meaningful engagement'.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha of @INMO_IRL speaks as she arrives at the Labour Court for the latest talks on the ongoing nurses' dispute: https://t.co/tOI4IvXUwC #nursesstrike pic.twitter.com/ncDFMSkFH7 — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) February 9, 2019

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) was also involved in the discussions yesterday, and finished up their talks with officials earlier in the night.

Speaking last night, PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes said they made the Labour Court aware of the issues and are now "awaiting developments".

Both the INMO and PNA are continuing to plan for three consecutive days of strikes next week.

The industrial action by 43,000 nurses and midwives looks set to go ahead on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to 80,000 medical appointments could be cancelled as a result of the planned strike.

The dispute revolves around what nurses have said is a recruitment and retention crisis in the health sector.

They've said that the situation is "compromising safe patient care", and are calling for pay increases to address the staffing issues.

The Government, meanwhile, has argued it can't afford to give nurses the pay rise they're demanding as it would lead to further pay claims from elsewhere in the public sector.

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin yesterday for a national rally in support of the striking nurses and midwives.

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie